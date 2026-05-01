Fire in illegally built Tiljala structure kills 2, injures 3
India
A fire broke out on Tuesday in an illegally built structure in Kolkata's Tiljala area, leaving two people dead and three others seriously hurt.
The building didn't have the required safety clearances, which has sparked anger among local leaders.
Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze and will share more details soon.
Leaders blame illegal construction, promise action
State minister Agnimitra Paul called out the building's lack of a fire license and no-objection certificate, linking it to a bigger problem of unchecked illegal construction.
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said a government committee is already on the case and promised strict action to prevent these tragedies in the future.