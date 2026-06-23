Fire in Lucknow's Aliganj 3-story building kills 15, injures 7

Four arrested, 4 officials suspended

Firefighters worked for hours with 19 fire trucks, plus the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams, to bring the blaze under control by evening.

Four people have been arrested and four officials suspended for alleged negligence.

Both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi announced compensation for victims' families.

National leaders like President Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives.

A high-level inquiry is underway to find out what went wrong.