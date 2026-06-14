Delhi fire that killed 3 was planned arson: Police

Motive revealed

Know about the motive behind the arson

The motive behind the arson was a financial dispute between Deepak and Niranjan. Notably, Niranjan had recently been released from jail in a separate case. The fire quickly spread from the scooter to engulf the entire building. Eight people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, but three of them, namely, Pankaj, Sushila Devi, and Sonia Kumari, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.