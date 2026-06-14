Delhi fire that killed 3 was planned arson: Police
What's the story
A massive fire in a five-story building in Tughlakabad, South Delhi, on June 12, which killed three people and injured eight others, has been ruled arson. The incident was initially suspected to be an accident, but later investigations revealed it was a planned act of revenge over a financial dispute, NDTV reported. The Delhi Police arrested Niranjan (33), his brother Rajkumar (27), Sarita (27), and a minor girl.
Evidence uncovered
CCTV footage helped police crack the case
The police investigation was aided by CCTV footage that showed a girl entering the building shortly before the fire started. The minor confessed to setting fire to a scooter parked downstairs on Sarita's orders. Sarita allegedly gave her petrol and a matchbox for this purpose. The scooter belonged to Deepak, Niranjan's cousin, who lived on the fifth floor of the building.
Motive revealed
Know about the motive behind the arson
The motive behind the arson was a financial dispute between Deepak and Niranjan. Notably, Niranjan had recently been released from jail in a separate case. The fire quickly spread from the scooter to engulf the entire building. Eight people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, but three of them, namely, Pankaj, Sushila Devi, and Sonia Kumari, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Legal proceedings
Accused booked under serious charges
The accused have been booked under serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief by fire, and lurking house trespass. The police are also probing if anyone else was involved in this conspiracy. Fire department officials reported that the building had no escape routes once smoke filled the structure. Built on a 100-square-yard plot, it contained 10 flats with two per floor and lacked fire exits, ventilation, and firefighting equipment.