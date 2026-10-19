Fire safety notices issued to 3 Kolkata Durga Puja committees
India
Three big Durga Puja committees in Kolkata (Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural Association, and Tridhara Sammilani) have been given fire safety notices.
This comes after officials found gaps in their fire safety measures during recent checks, just days after a tragic stampede at another pandal left 19 people dead.
Authorities flag safety shortcomings, urge committees
After the stampede, authorities identified shortcomings in safety arrangements at several venues.
Now, they're urging the three Puja committees to strictly follow safety rules.