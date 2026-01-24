Fire traps 6 in Hyderabad's Nampally building
India
A fire broke out at Bacha Crystal Furniture Shop in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping six people—including a woman and two kids—inside a four-story building.
Firefighters deployed multiple fire engines and brought the blaze under control, but thick smoke made reaching those stuck inside extra tough.
Rescue efforts and city impact
Multiple agencies teamed up for the rescue, with top officials on site and locals pitching in to clear flammable stuff.
The area saw major traffic jams, so people were advised to avoid the roads nearby and even skip visiting the popular Numaish exhibition.
Fires like this keep happening
This incident serves as a reminder that fire safety is still a real issue in Hyderabad.