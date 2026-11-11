Firecrackers behind 80% of Delhi's pollution post Diwali: Study 

Per NDTV, a separate IITM source-apportionment assessment showed that firecrackers contributed 71.1% of PM2.5 concentration on November 9 between 1:00am and 9:00am.

This was a stark increase from their contribution of only 5.6% on November 7 and 9.3% on November 6.

PM2.5 levels at Jahangirpuri reached an alarming high of 4,985 micrograms per cubic meter at three am on November 9, while Nehru Nagar recorded a level of 2,808 micrograms per cubic meter.