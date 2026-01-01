Firefighters rescue 10 including child aged 5 from Taimoor Nagar

Six fire engines extinguish blaze

Firefighters arrived about 11 minutes after the call at 5:14pm and found flames on the first floor of the ground-plus-three-storey building.

Six fire engines were used to put out the blaze by 5:45pm

Everyone trapped had managed to reach the terrace before being helped across to safety.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and police are now looking into what caused the fire.