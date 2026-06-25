Firefighters rescue 7 students from 'American Library' Bhabua blaze
A fire broke out at the American Library coaching center in Bhabua on Wednesday evening after a short circuit in an air conditioner sparked nearby books.
Firefighters managed to rescue seven students trapped inside; thankfully, only one had minor injuries.
The quick response also stopped the flames from spreading to nearby homes.
Bihar fire service orders inspections
Turns out, the institute had serious fire safety violations: it allegedly lacked a valid No-Objection Certificate and relied only on a portable extinguisher.
The owner left the scene and now faces legal action.
After this incident, following directions from the Bihar Fire Service Headquarters has ordered checks at all coaching centers and commercial spots in the area to make sure everyone is following proper safety rules.