Firefighters rescue 9 trapped in Vishal Mart elevator in Shivamogga India May 19, 2026

Nine people got stuck in a elevator at Vishal Mart, Shivamogga, on Sunday night after a technical fault.

Mall staff tried to fix it, but couldn't, so one of the trapped passengers called the emergency helpline.

Firefighters arrived quickly and spent about an hour using special tools to get everyone out safely.