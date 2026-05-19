Firefighters rescue 9 trapped in Vishal Mart elevator in Shivamogga
India
Nine people got stuck in a elevator at Vishal Mart, Shivamogga, on Sunday night after a technical fault.
Mall staff tried to fix it, but couldn't, so one of the trapped passengers called the emergency helpline.
Firefighters arrived quickly and spent about an hour using special tools to get everyone out safely.
Woman stressed, concerns over mall maintenance
While all nine were rescued, one woman had some stress-related health issues.
The incident has sparked concerns about how well malls maintain their equipment and handle emergencies, something most of us don't think about until things go wrong.