20 houses gutted, firing, stone pelting in Manipur district 

As many as 20 houses were reportedly gutted after clashes erupted between two tribal communities, Tangkhul and Kuki, in Manipur 's Ukhrul district. The violence erupted at Litan Sareikhong village on Sunday evening, leading to stone-pelting and gunfire. In response to the unrest, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Sub-Section 1 of Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 to prevent further violence. The order prohibits public gatherings and movement outside residences from 7:00pm on February 8 until further notice.

Assault aftermath Violence triggered by alleged assault on Tangkhul community member The violence was triggered by an alleged assault on a member of the Tangkhul community. The victim, identified as Sterling, was reportedly attacked by a group from the Kuki community. According to local reports, Sterling turned on his flashlight after hearing noises nearby. The other group, believed to be from the Kuki community, allegedly assaulted him, claiming that the torchlight was directed at their faces. The individuals involved were all intoxicated.

Meeting Sterling reportedly suffered serious injuries Sterling reportedly suffered serious injuries and was transported to an Imphal hospital for treatment. According to officials, the victim's side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong reached an agreement to handle the issue by conventional channels, with a meeting scheduled for Sunday but it did not take place. Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly attacked the home of Litan Sareikhong's chief.

Advertisement

History of conflict Similar incident occurred in June 2025 The villagers also reportedly fired seven rounds while passing by the Litan police station. Unverified video footage circulating online shows armed men setting fire to houses and vehicles in the village, as well as militants wearing camouflage firing sophisticated weaponry into the air. "The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official told PTI. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur and Litan Sareikhong is a Kuki village that falls under the Tangkhul-dominated Ukhrul district.

Advertisement