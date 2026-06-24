First AC sleeper coach for Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat revealed India Jun 24, 2026

The new First AC coach for the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train has just been shown off, and it's got serious boutique hotel vibes.

Designed for overnight journeys, it features private cabins, soft lighting, and modern finishes, making comfort and privacy a priority while cutting down travel time between two major cities.