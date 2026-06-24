First AC sleeper coach for Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat revealed
India
The new First AC coach for the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train has just been shown off, and it's got serious boutique hotel vibes.
Designed for overnight journeys, it features private cabins, soft lighting, and modern finishes, making comfort and privacy a priority while cutting down travel time between two major cities.
Ergonomic berths and digital info screens
This coach is packed with smart upgrades: ergonomic berths for better sleep, steps that make climbing to upper bunks easier, and spacious layouts.
You'll also find improved washrooms, digital info screens, and CCTV security.
Fully air-conditioned, it's meant to be a cozy alternative to flying, connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru with style and convenience.