First Agniveers under Agnipath finish 4-year terms, 18,300 retiring
The first group of Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme is about to finish their four-year stint, with around 18,300 set to retire by the end of December.
The process kicks off mid-November, starting with the Navy, then moving to the Air Force, and the Army.
This is all part of making the armed forces younger: about 75% will move on, while some get to stay.
Ex-Agniveers get 50% reservation in CAPFs
To make life after service smoother, ex-Agniveers get a big boost: 50% reservation in Constable (General Duty) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Rifleman posts in Assam Rifles, plus exemptions from some tests.
States like Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat are also offering job reservations and recruitment perks.
Ex-Agniveers can apply for roles in state police forces, Indian Railways, or even defense public sector jobs, so their training doesn't go to waste as they step into new careers.