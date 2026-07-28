First-ever direct freight train uses new protocol Kolkata Port Biratnagar
India
Big news for India-Nepal trade: the first-ever direct freight train just made its journey from Kolkata Port straight to Biratnagar in Nepal, carrying 40 wagons of canola.
Thanks to a new rail protocol, goods now skip the usual border transfers, expected to make things much faster and cheaper for both countries.
Northeast Frontier Railway lauds protocol efficiency
This move isn't just about speed, it's about making trade smoother and more efficient.
Northeast Frontier Railway says it's a big step for regional connectivity, building on recent rail upgrades between the two neighbors.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said the protocol is "improving trade efficiency."