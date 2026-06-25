First floor office on Barakhamba Road damaged in morning fire
India
A fire hit a first-floor office in a commercial building on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, Thursday morning.
The Delhi Fire Service got the call at 9:50am and sent eight fire trucks right away.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze quickly, but it left major damage to electronics, furniture, and documents.
No injuries reported, officials investigating cause
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Right now, officials are looking into what caused the fire so they can prevent something similar from happening again.