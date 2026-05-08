First H5N1 heron case confirmed near Ayyikara harbor Kannur

Officials ramp up farm checks

No restrictions yet, but local authorities are asking poultry farmers and traders to stay alert: report any unusual bird deaths, keep domestic birds away from wild ones, and avoid spots where migratory birds hang out.

Chief Veterinary Officer C.P. Dhananjayan shared that Kannur has seen avian flu in crows before but never in herons.

Officials have ramped up farm checks and are urging everyone not to spread rumors: just follow the health guidelines and stay aware.