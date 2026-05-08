First H5N1 heron case confirmed near Ayyikara harbor Kannur
A heron near Ayyikara harbor in Kannur has tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, the first time this has happened in the district.
The virus was confirmed after several herons were found dead, and while early tests came back negative, later results from a top animal disease lab in Bhopal gave a clear positive.
Officials ramp up farm checks
No restrictions yet, but local authorities are asking poultry farmers and traders to stay alert: report any unusual bird deaths, keep domestic birds away from wild ones, and avoid spots where migratory birds hang out.
Chief Veterinary Officer C.P. Dhananjayan shared that Kannur has seen avian flu in crows before but never in herons.
Officials have ramped up farm checks and are urging everyone not to spread rumors: just follow the health guidelines and stay aware.