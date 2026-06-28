First Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses Seychelles parliament, affirms support
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just became the first Indian prime minister to address the Seychelles Parliament.
He called the Indian Ocean a "bridge" for security and prosperity, and made it clear that India stands firmly with Seychelles on its independence and maritime partnership.
Modi cites naval visits and festivals
Modi looked back on India's support since Seychelles's independence in 1976, mentioning navy ships sent then and now for the country's 50th anniversary.
He also highlighted how festivals like Deepavali, Navratri, and local traditions connect both countries, while giving a nod to Seychelles Defence Forces for keeping their waters safe.