First Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims cross Lipulekh Pass from Dharchula, KMVN confirms

Second batch delayed by landslide

This opening group included 48 pilgrims, a doctor, and four support staff, though one pilgrim had to head back from Gunji camp due to personal reasons.

The second batch (47 people) got delayed by a landslide but would reach Gunji by Friday evening before moving toward Lipulekh Pass on Saturday morning.

Pilgrims travel via Gunji before reaching their final destination, an adventure that blends devotion with some serious mountain trekking.