First Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims cross Lipulekh Pass from Dharchula, KMVN confirms
The first batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims made it across the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand this Friday, hitting a big milestone on their journey.
At 17,500 feet up, this pass is the main gateway for the annual trek to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet.
The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), which manages the yatra, confirmed everyone's safe crossing from Dharchula base camp.
Second batch delayed by landslide
This opening group included 48 pilgrims, a doctor, and four support staff, though one pilgrim had to head back from Gunji camp due to personal reasons.
The second batch (47 people) got delayed by a landslide but would reach Gunji by Friday evening before moving toward Lipulekh Pass on Saturday morning.
Pilgrims travel via Gunji before reaching their final destination, an adventure that blends devotion with some serious mountain trekking.