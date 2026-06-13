First NDA-trained woman Divyanshi Singh set for IAF ground duty
India
Flight Cadet Divyanshi Singh is set to become the first woman trained at the National Defense Academy (NDA) to be commissioned into the Indian Air Force's Ground Duty branch.
She's one of just five women in NDA's very first female batch, marking a big step for gender inclusion in India's armed forces.
Singh served as cadet quartermaster sergeant
After graduating from NDA in March 2025, Singh went through tough training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.
She stood out as cadet quartermaster sergeant, a leadership role that let her inspire her peers.
Now set to be commissioned into the IAF, her journey highlights teamwork and discipline and is already motivating other young women to consider careers in defense.