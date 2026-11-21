First regular Ayodhya Janakpur India Nepal train starts November 23
Starting November 23, you can hop on a brand-new passenger train connecting Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal.
The idea is to make travel easier for people visiting these two iconic cities, famous as the birthplaces of Lord Ram and Mata Sita, and to bring the two countries a little closer.
It's the first regular cross-border train between these spots, so it's kind of a big deal for religious tourism and cultural ties.
Janakpur Saturday Ayodhya Monday departures
The service will be virtually flagged off by Modi and Shah.
Trains run from Janakpur every Saturday and from Ayodhya every Monday, covering about 604km in 19 hours with stops at stations along the way.
You'll need valid ID (passport, voter ID, or Aadhaar) to board if you're traveling from India into Nepal.
With room for around 1,100 passengers across AC2, AC3, and sleeper classes, this weekly route will be India's only active international train link, so if you're up for an adventure or pilgrimage, here's your chance!