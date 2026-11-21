Starting November 23, you can hop on a brand-new passenger train connecting Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal.

The idea is to make travel easier for people visiting these two iconic cities, famous as the birthplaces of Lord Ram and Mata Sita, and to bring the two countries a little closer.

It's the first regular cross-border train between these spots, so it's kind of a big deal for religious tourism and cultural ties.