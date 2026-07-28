Fish deaths reach thousands in Cauvery after Mettur water delay
India
Thousands of fish have turned up dead in the Cauvery River near Amma Mandapam Ghat, and it has got people worried.
The river's flow has dropped sharply because water from the Mettur Dam was delayed, leaving stretches dry and creating stagnant pools where the fish died.
Tiruchi Corporation workers remove dead fish
Tiruchi Corporation workers have been working to remove the dead fish to prevent potential health hazards.
Officials think pollution or low oxygen levels, thanks to hot weather and barely any water, might be to blame.
Water samples are being tested now.