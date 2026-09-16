Five baby orangutans rescued in Balasore, quarantined at Nandankanan Zoo
India
Five baby orangutans, rescued from a forest in Balasore district on September 8, are now getting medical care at Nandankanan Zoo.
One of the little ones had a fever, so vets ran blood tests and X-rays.
All five are under 30-day quarantine while experts work to figure out where they came from, since orangutans aren't native to India.
Police, wildlife probe possible international smuggling
Police and wildlife officials are investigating possible international smuggling, with DNA testing underway to trace the babies' true origin.
Meanwhile, the zoo team is keeping them comfortable with milk, fruit fluids, and boiled potatoes.
Even though there aren't any big breakthroughs yet in the case, everyone's making sure these rescued animals get the care they need.