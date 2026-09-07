Five-decade-old Satya Niketan PG building collapses during repair work
India
A five-decade-old building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon while repairs were underway.
The building, used as a boys' paying guest house near Delhi University's South Campus, came down around 1:30pm.
CCTV footage showed a dust cloud engulfing a street near the building-collapse site.
Six dead, 11 rescued, case filed
Rescue teams from NDRF, fire service, and police rushed in and worked through the night to pull people out.
Sadly, six people lost their lives and 11 were rescued from the rubble.
Police have filed a case against the building owner and others involved, and a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.