Five-foot cobra slithers into Kotra classroom, Surendra Singh intervenes
India
A regular school day in Kotra, Rajasthan, turned wild when a five-foot cobra slipped into a classroom at Government Higher Secondary School.
Students spotted the snake near their desks and quickly rushed outside, while teachers made sure everyone got out safely.
The whole scene was pretty tense until wildlife rescuer Surendra Singh showed up to help.
Surendra Singh frees cobra from chair
Singh found the cobra tightly wrapped around an iron chair, which made things tricky.
He managed to carefully free the snake without hurting anyone, human or reptile, and placed it in a rescue bag.
The cobra was released back into a nearby forest soon after.
Thankfully, all students were safe, though understandably shaken by the surprise visitor.