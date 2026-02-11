Five-hour power cut in parts of Chennai today

Places like Nanganallur (including Sheela Nagar, Aiswarya Street, Erikarai Street) and Royapuram (MC Road, Cemetery Road, PV Temple Road) are on the list. If you're in or around these spots, expect the outage and plan ahead.

Tips to prepare for the power cut

Charge up your phone and gadgets before 9am wrap up any work that needs electricity early, and unplug appliances to avoid any voltage surprises when power returns.

For real-time updates or changes, check TANGEDCO's website or social handles—they'll keep you posted.