Five-hour power cut in parts of Chennai today
Chennai folks, a heads-up—TANGEDCO is rolling out a five-hour power cut this Wednesday, February 11, from 9am to 2pm across more than 50 neighborhoods.
It's all part of routine maintenance to keep the city's electrical grid running smoothly and avoid unexpected blackouts.
Areas affected by the outage
Places like Nanganallur (including Sheela Nagar, Aiswarya Street, Erikarai Street) and Royapuram (MC Road, Cemetery Road, PV Temple Road) are on the list.
If you're in or around these spots, expect the outage and plan ahead.
Tips to prepare for the power cut
Charge up your phone and gadgets before 9am wrap up any work that needs electricity early, and unplug appliances to avoid any voltage surprises when power returns.
For real-time updates or changes, check TANGEDCO's website or social handles—they'll keep you posted.