Five Indian states raise DA and DR for employees, pensioners

Four states 2% DA, Bihar varies

Assam just rolled out a 2% DA hike for over eight lakh people.

Tamil Nadu and Odisha did the same in May, helping around 16 lakh and 8.5 lakh folks respectively.

Bihar's increase is 5% points under the 6th Pay Commission, 9% points under the 5th Pay Commission, and 2% points under the 7th Pay Commission.

Arunachal Pradesh also announced a 2% hike for more than one lakh employees and pensioners, with arrears dues of about ₹33.51 crore covering January to April.