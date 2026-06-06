Five Indian states raise DA and DR for employees, pensioners
Several Indian states, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh, are giving government employees and pensioners a bit of a breather from rising prices by increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).
These pay bumps have different effective dates, with most taking effect from January 1 this year, while Assam's hike took effect immediately when announced.
Four states 2% DA, Bihar varies
Assam just rolled out a 2% DA hike for over eight lakh people.
Tamil Nadu and Odisha did the same in May, helping around 16 lakh and 8.5 lakh folks respectively.
Bihar's increase is 5% points under the 6th Pay Commission, 9% points under the 5th Pay Commission, and 2% points under the 7th Pay Commission.
Arunachal Pradesh also announced a 2% hike for more than one lakh employees and pensioners, with arrears dues of about ₹33.51 crore covering January to April.