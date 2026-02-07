Five IPS officers transferred in UP

Big changes are happening in Uttar Pradesh's police force—five senior IPS officers at the DIG level just got new postings. The shake-up, issued on Friday, is part of a larger round of 24 transfers and six promotions, all aimed at administrative efficiency, strengthening law and order and bolstering police institutions.

Transfers to boost teams tackling corruption and crime These transfers aren't just routine—they're meant to boost key teams fighting corruption and crime across the state.

By putting experienced officers in new roles, the government hopes to make these units more effective and responsive.

Here are the new postings Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia moves from Anti-Corruption DIG to DIG (Establishment) at Police HQ.

Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan takes over as DIG STF Lucknow, while Yamuna Prasad heads to DIG PTS Moradabad.

Hemraj Meena now leads UP SIFS Lucknow, and Sachindra Patel steps into the role of Anti-Corruption DIG after Chaurasia's transfer.