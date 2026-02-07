Five IPS officers transferred in UP
Big changes are happening in Uttar Pradesh's police force—five senior IPS officers at the DIG level just got new postings.
The shake-up, issued on Friday, is part of a larger round of 24 transfers and six promotions, all aimed at administrative efficiency, strengthening law and order and bolstering police institutions.
Transfers to boost teams tackling corruption and crime
These transfers aren't just routine—they're meant to boost key teams fighting corruption and crime across the state.
By putting experienced officers in new roles, the government hopes to make these units more effective and responsive.
Here are the new postings
Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia moves from Anti-Corruption DIG to DIG (Establishment) at Police HQ.
Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan takes over as DIG STF Lucknow, while Yamuna Prasad heads to DIG PTS Moradabad.
Hemraj Meena now leads UP SIFS Lucknow, and Sachindra Patel steps into the role of Anti-Corruption DIG after Chaurasia's transfer.
Stay tuned for more updates on this story
This shuffle is part of ongoing efforts by UP authorities to keep law enforcement sharp and adaptable—particularly as they seek to improve administrative efficiency and strengthen police institutions.
For anyone following how police leadership shapes public safety, it's a development worth watching.