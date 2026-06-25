Five killed in 2 road accidents across Jammu and Kashmir
India
A tough day in Jammu and Kashmir: five people lost their lives in two road accidents just hours apart on Wednesday.
The second crash happened at 6:30pm in Doda district, where three pilgrims from a Nagrota family, returning from the Machail Mata Yatra, died.
Two others were injured and taken to the local medical college for treatment.
Two women killed in Reasi crash
Earlier at 1:30pm another accident hit Reasi district's Chiral Shajroo area.
Two women traveling by car were killed, and four others, including three children, were hurt but are now getting medical care.
Local authorities are looking into what caused the Reasi accident, hoping to prevent such tragedies in the future.