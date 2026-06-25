Five killed in 2 road accidents across Jammu and Kashmir India Jun 25, 2026

A tough day in Jammu and Kashmir: five people lost their lives in two road accidents just hours apart on Wednesday.

The second crash happened at 6:30pm in Doda district, where three pilgrims from a Nagrota family, returning from the Machail Mata Yatra, died.

Two others were injured and taken to the local medical college for treatment.