Five killed in 2 separate highway crashes in Rajasthan
India
Five people lost their lives in two separate highway crashes in Rajasthan.
Early morning, a car carrying four people reportedly from Jhunjhunu collided head-on with a dumper near Mithdi on the Jaipur-Phalodi Mega Highway. None of the four survived.
Later, on the Jaipur-Kota National Highway, Rajaram Jat's SUV hit a dumper, leading to his death.
Rajaram Jat reportedly livestreaming during crash
Jat was driving home from Deoli and was purportedly livestreaming his journey on Facebook when his SUV, reportedly speeding over 195km/h, crashed near Polyada village in Tonk district.
He was rushed to hospital but didn't make it.