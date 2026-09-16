Five killed in 2 separate highway crashes in Rajasthan

Five people lost their lives in two separate highway crashes in Rajasthan.

Early morning, a car carrying four people reportedly from Jhunjhunu collided head-on with a dumper near Mithdi on the Jaipur-Phalodi Mega Highway. None of the four survived.

Later, on the Jaipur-Kota National Highway, Rajaram Jat's SUV hit a dumper, leading to his death.