Five laborers die in MNREGA well collapse in Biharpurwa village
India
A heartbreaking accident struck Panna district on Tuesday, when five laborers died after soil caved in while they were digging a public irrigation well under the MNREGA scheme in Biharpurwa village.
The victims (Ashish Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Rampal Yadav, Chunnu Yadav, and Chunvad Pal) were all working together when the tragedy happened.
Bodies recovered, Usha Parmar assures families
Rescue teams acted fast to recover the bodies and send them for examination.
District Collector Usha Parmar visited the site herself, met with the families of those lost, and assured them of possible assistance from the administration during this tough time.