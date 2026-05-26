Five laborers die in MNREGA well collapse in Biharpurwa village India May 26, 2026

A heartbreaking accident struck Panna district on Tuesday, when five laborers died after soil caved in while they were digging a public irrigation well under the MNREGA scheme in Biharpurwa village.

The victims (Ashish Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Rampal Yadav, Chunnu Yadav, and Chunvad Pal) were all working together when the tragedy happened.