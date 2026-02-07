Five new cheetah cubs born in Kuno National Park

A species making a comeback

It's not every day you see a species making a real comeback.

Project Cheetah, launched in 2022 after cheetahs vanished from India in 1952, has already brought in big cats from Namibia and South Africa.

Now with more arrivals from Botswana and growing cub numbers, it feels like history is being rewritten—right here and now.

If you care about wildlife or just love good news for nature, this one's worth watching.