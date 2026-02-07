Five new cheetah cubs born in Kuno National Park
India
Big news from Kuno National Park—Aasha, a Namibian cheetah, just had five adorable cubs on February 7, bumping India's cheetah count up to 35.
This is the eighth litter since cheetahs made their comeback here.
And there's more: eight new cheetahs from Botswana are landing at Kuno later this month.
A species making a comeback
It's not every day you see a species making a real comeback.
Project Cheetah, launched in 2022 after cheetahs vanished from India in 1952, has already brought in big cats from Namibia and South Africa.
Now with more arrivals from Botswana and growing cub numbers, it feels like history is being rewritten—right here and now.
If you care about wildlife or just love good news for nature, this one's worth watching.