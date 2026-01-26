Five Padma Shri awardees from Gujarat
This year's Padma Awards just dropped, and five inspiring people from Gujarat made the list for their standout work in art, social causes, and literature.
From theater legends to organ donation heroes, these winners show off the state's creative and caring side.
Who made the cut?
Arvind Vaidya was honored for directing 200+ Gujarati plays over six decades.
Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya got recognized for keeping Maanbhatt Akhyan—a traditional musical storytelling art—alive.
Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai earned his spot as a dholak maestro with 60+ years of performances.
Not just about the arts
Nilesh Mandlewala founded Donate Life, helping over 1,300 organ donations happen across Gujarat hospitals—seriously life-changing work.
And Ratilal Borisagar brought laughter to many, having penned more than 17 books since 1960, including 14 in the humor genre.
These awards highlight how diverse talent from Gujarat is making a real impact.