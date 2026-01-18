Five people killed at illegal bull-taming events in Tamil Nadu
India
Five people lost their lives on Saturday during unauthorized Manjuvirattu (bull-taming) events in Salem and Krishnagiri districts, Tamil Nadu.
The gatherings went ahead without official permission, safety barricades, medical support, or crowd control—basic steps meant to keep everyone safe.
Police stepped in to stop the events and have filed cases against the organizers.
Who were the victims and what happened next?
Those who died include Vinitha (30), Sakthivel, Periyasamy (65), Rajkumar (57), and R Elavarasan (39). The victims were gored by bulls.
Sadly, just a day later, another man—K Thilakara (65)—was fatally gored during a similar event in Vellore.