Five people killed at illegal bull-taming events in Tamil Nadu India Jan 18, 2026

Five people lost their lives on Saturday during unauthorized Manjuvirattu (bull-taming) events in Salem and Krishnagiri districts, Tamil Nadu.

The gatherings went ahead without official permission, safety barricades, medical support, or crowd control—basic steps meant to keep everyone safe.

Police stepped in to stop the events and have filed cases against the organizers.