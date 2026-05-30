Five relatives missing after Tungabhadra river swim in Mantralayam
India
A family outing turned tragic at Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, when six out of 10 relatives entered the Tungabhadra River for a swim after a ritual and misjudged the depth of the water.
Only one of them managed to get out safely, while five are still missing.
Five identified, river search ongoing
The missing have been identified as Satish and Yuvan Chandra from Hyderabad, Raghavendra and Dhanu from Mantralayam, and Sandhya from Uravakonda. Aparna from Adoni was the sole survivor.
Police teams, expert swimmers, and local fishermen are searching the river to find those still missing. The rescue operation is ongoing.