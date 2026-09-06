Five-storey building near DU South Campus collapses, Narendra Modi 'distressing'
India
A five-storey building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving the city shaken.
Prime Minister Modi called the incident "distressing" and shared his condolences online, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
Delhi casualties 3 dead 5 critical
Three people have died and five are critically hurt, with more still feared trapped under the debris.
Rescue teams (including fire services and disaster response units) rushed in quickly, and an adjacent building was vacated as a safety measure.