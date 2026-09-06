Five-story boys' hostel collapses in Satya Niketan, 3 dead
India
A five-story boys' hostel in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving three students dead and several others injured.
The building, about 50 years old, was being repaired when it came down (locals think rainwater may have weakened its base).
Rescuers search 40-50 believed trapped
Rescue teams and locals are working together to find 40 to 50 people still believed to be trapped in the rubble.
The central government has promised full support, with hospitals like AIIMS treating the injured: Five are in critical condition.
Police say the process to register an FIR is underway and are searching for the building's owner as top officials oversee the situation.