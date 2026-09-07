Five-story boys' PG collapses in Satya Niketan, 5 dead

NDRF teams with life-detection gear are working to find survivors, but narrow lanes and crowds have slowed things down.

Before help arrived, some locals even started clearing debris themselves.

Aditya Kumar, 19, was rescued and is stable at AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Neeraj Bawa was rescued and taken to AIIMS.

The next-door building was also evacuated as a safety measure, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assuring everyone that rescue work is moving as quickly as possible.