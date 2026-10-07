Five-story building collapses in Delhi's New Seemapuri, pregnant woman trapped
India
A five-story building came crashing down in Delhi's New Seemapuri on Wednesday at around 3:30pm trapping several people under the debris.
Among those stuck is a pregnant woman who managed to call her family for help.
Sadly, one person has died so far.
Rescue teams, including fire services and the NDRF, are working nonstop to reach everyone still inside.
Eight rescued in Delhi's New Seemapuri
Eight people, including a three-year-old child, have been pulled out and taken to GTB Hospital.
Residents say nearby demolition work might have weakened the building, and earlier earthquake tremors had already caused cracks.
The narrow roads are making rescue efforts tougher, and locals are now questioning how safe their buildings really are.