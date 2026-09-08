Five-story PG near Delhi University collapses killing 7 injuring 5
A five-story boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving seven people dead and injuring five others.
The accident happened during repair work around 1:30pm.
After a 27-hour rescue effort, 12 people were rescued from the rubble, though sadly one later died from serious injuries.
Hariram Gupta arrested Rakesh Kumar suspended
Among those lost was Arpit, a second-year student at Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College who had just returned from celebrating Rakshabandhan with his family (his mother had worried about his safety, but he wanted to attend classes).
Police have now arrested the building's owner, Hariram Gupta, and his family.
In response, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday, and Kumar and four engineering officials were suspended pending disciplinary proceedings following the collapse.