Five story Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, lacked approvals
India
A five-story PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people and exposing just how risky some city buildings have become.
Turns out, this isn't rare: Delhi saw 1,133 building collapse incidents between 2022 and 2024.
The Satya Niketan property had no sanctioned building plan, unauthorized basement construction, and no fire NOC.
Unchecked PG conversions in student areas
Overcrowding and unchecked construction are making things worse, especially in student-heavy areas like Satya Niketan, where residential properties are turned into PGs without proper checks.
In the first seven months of 2026, there were 233 collapse-related calls with 17 deaths.