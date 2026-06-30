Five Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Somalia, families urge rescue
India
Five fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been stuck in Somalia since December 2025 after being hired for contract fishing work.
Their families say the men finished their jobs but were left without food, pay, or a way home.
Now loved ones are urging officials to step in and bring them back.
Families accuse Veerapandiyan and Samaya Kannan
According to the families, two recruiters, Veerapandiyan (now back in Tamil Nadu) and Samaya Kannan (reportedly in Malaysia), are responsible for abandoning the fishermen and not paying their wages.
The stranded men shared a video describing tough conditions and asking for help.
Fisheries officials have managed to trace two of them to different towns in Somalia, but their families want everyone rescued quickly and those responsible held accountable.