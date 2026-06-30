Five Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Somalia, families urge rescue

Families accuse Veerapandiyan and Samaya Kannan

According to the families, two recruiters, Veerapandiyan (now back in Tamil Nadu) and Samaya Kannan (reportedly in Malaysia), are responsible for abandoning the fishermen and not paying their wages.

The stranded men shared a video describing tough conditions and asking for help.

Fisheries officials have managed to trace two of them to different towns in Somalia, but their families want everyone rescued quickly and those responsible held accountable.