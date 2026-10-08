Five trekkers missing after Bir to Bharmour trek in Himachal
India
Five trekkers, Ankur Malani, Satyam Sabu, Pawan, Shyam R, and Tarun Rathi, have gone missing while trekking from Bir to Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh.
They started their journey on October 5 and were expected to reach Bharmour in neighboring Chamba district on Wednesday but haven't been heard from since.
Rescuers face heavy snowfall, patchy communication
Rescue teams are facing tough conditions with heavy snowfall over the Dhauladhar Range and patchy communication: satellite phones aren't working out there.
Local shepherds last saw the group before the weather took a turn.
Despite these challenges, search teams from Bharmour and Baijnath are teaming up to find them.