Five trekkers missing since September 25 on Vasukital in Rudraprayag
India
Five trekkers have gone missing on the Vasukital trek in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district after setting out on September 25.
Their disappearance was reported by a family member, and search teams are now working against heavy rain and snowfall to find them.
Rescue teams airlift 67 stranded people
This isn't the first time bad weather has caused trouble for trekkers here; just recently, rescue teams airlifted 67 stranded trekkers and porters from high-altitude spots like Kalindi Khal and Vasukital.
Despite the harsh conditions, the rescued trekkers were found to be in normal health.