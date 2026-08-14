Five-year Indian worker deaths: Saudi Arabia 11,923 and UAE 11,489
India
From 2021 to 2025, 11,923 Indian workers lost their lives in Saudi Arabia and 11,489 in the UAE, making up over 71% of all Indian worker deaths in Gulf countries.
With nearly 10 million Indians living across the region (about half in the UAE), these numbers highlight some tough realities for migrant workers.
Saudi and UAE deaths continued rising
Saudi Arabia saw the highest fatalities, with the UAE close behind. Other Gulf nations reported far fewer deaths.
There was a big spike in 2021, likely linked to COVID-19, followed by a drop in most countries except Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where deaths recorded upward trends through 2024-2025.