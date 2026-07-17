Five-year-old Hriday hospitalized after nearly 12-minute monitor attack in Lucknow
India
A five-year-old boy named Hriday was seriously injured after being attacked by his class monitor at ALS Academy in Lucknow.
The incident, which lasted nearly 12 minutes and was caught on CCTV, left Hriday with severe facial injuries, and he had to be hospitalized.
School expels monitor, files police complaint
Hriday's parents were shocked that no teachers or staff stepped in during the attack, which involved repeated slapping, punching, and hair-pulling.
After their protest, the school expelled the student responsible and filed a police complaint.
Police are now reviewing the footage, and the school says it will tighten safety measures to prevent anything like this from happening again.