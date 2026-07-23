Flash floods and landslides hit Jammu and Kashmir, 29 dead
India
Flash floods and landslides hit Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rains on July 18, leaving 29 people dead so far.
Poonch district was hit hardest, with 17 deaths and six people still missing.
Search teams are working around the clock to find those unaccounted for.
Body of Khalida Kouser found
Among the victims was a 25-year-old Khalida Kouser from Murrah village, whose body was found days after she went missing.
The floods have damaged homes and blocked roads across the region.
Authorities are focused on rescue efforts and getting help to affected families as quickly as possible.