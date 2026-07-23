Flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir kill 29
India
Flash floods and landslides hit Jammu and Kashmir on July 18, leaving 29 people dead, most of them in Poonch district.
Murrah hamlet was especially hard hit, and six people are still missing as rescue teams keep searching.
Authorities continue search as families wait
Victims include Noor Safia, 59; Sajad Ahmed, 16; Haqnawaz Ahmed, 11; and Shahnawaz Ahmed, 11.
The disaster also impacted Bandipora and Budgam districts.
Authorities are still looking for the missing while families wait for news.