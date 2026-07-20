Flash floods in Assam sweep away 4 Dubara family members
India
Flash floods hit Abhaypuria village in Assam's Charaideo district on Sunday, sweeping away four members of the Dubara family.
Heavy rain forced them out of their home, and while crossing a flooded area, Tutumoni and her daughter Bidisha were pulled away by strong currents.
Their sons, Bidyut and Biplab, tried to help but were also carried off. All four are still missing.
Locals call for faster disaster response
The family reached out for emergency help and informed Deputy Commissioner Dr. Neha Yadav, who promised a rescue team.
But locals say no one arrived by 1pm Monday, leaving the community anxious and upset as floodwaters stayed high.
The situation has sparked urgent calls for faster disaster response from authorities.