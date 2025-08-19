Next Article
Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch; 2 people missing
Torrential rains hit Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday, causing flash floods and landslides that damaged homes, roads, and farmland.
Over 100 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas.
Sadly, an eight-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man are still missing after being swept away by strong currents.
Rescue teams are on the ground
With a 56-hour heavy rain alert in place, rescue teams are actively working—schools are closed for safety, roads like the Jammu-Srinagar highway are blocked by landslides, and families have been urged to avoid rivers and flood-prone spots.
The situation is even tougher after a deadly cloudburst in Kathua district claimed seven lives and damaged key infrastructure.
Emergency crews are working diligently to keep everyone safe.