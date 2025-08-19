Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch; 2 people missing

Rescue teams are on the ground

With a 56-hour heavy rain alert in place, rescue teams are actively working—schools are closed for safety, roads like the Jammu-Srinagar highway are blocked by landslides, and families have been urged to avoid rivers and flood-prone spots.

The situation is even tougher after a deadly cloudburst in Kathua district claimed seven lives and damaged key infrastructure.

Emergency crews are working diligently to keep everyone safe.