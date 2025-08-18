Bengal ex-minister gets bail after 3 years in job scam India Aug 18, 2025

Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal Education Minister, has finally been granted bail by the Supreme Court after almost three years in jail without trial.

He was accused of being part of a huge cash-for-jobs scam uncovered around 2022, where officials allegedly took bribes for government school jobs—violating anti-corruption laws, specifically the Prevention of Corruption Act.