Bengal ex-minister gets bail after 3 years in job scam
Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal Education Minister, has finally been granted bail by the Supreme Court after almost three years in jail without trial.
He was accused of being part of a huge cash-for-jobs scam uncovered around 2022, where officials allegedly took bribes for government school jobs—violating anti-corruption laws, specifically the Prevention of Corruption Act.
'Travesty of justice': SC on Chatterjee's detention
The Supreme Court called Chatterjee's long detention a "travesty of justice" and also gave bail to two co-accused officials.
The judges ordered that charges be framed after sanction is granted and key witness statements recorded within two months.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹636 crore linked to the scam, as investigations continue.