Odisha to begin voter ID revision process

Duplicate IDs replaced, political parties are watching

This update isn't just routine—it's about making sure every eligible voter counts and no one gets left out.

Already, about 7,000 duplicate or mismatched voter ID cards have been replaced (with a big chunk in Banki).

The Chief Electoral Officer reminds everyone: just having an EPIC number isn't enough—you need a valid card to vote.

With political parties watching closely and public trust on the line for future elections, this revision aims for fairness and accuracy across the board.