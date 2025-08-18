Odisha to begin voter ID revision process
Odisha is kicking off its first Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 24 years, starting September 2025.
Officials will go door-to-door to verify details, and everyone will need to submit updated forms with documents.
To enhance accessibility and participation, the number of polling booths will jump from 38,000 to 45,000.
The new and improved voter list will be published January 6, 2026.
Duplicate IDs replaced, political parties are watching
This update isn't just routine—it's about making sure every eligible voter counts and no one gets left out.
Already, about 7,000 duplicate or mismatched voter ID cards have been replaced (with a big chunk in Banki).
The Chief Electoral Officer reminds everyone: just having an EPIC number isn't enough—you need a valid card to vote.
With political parties watching closely and public trust on the line for future elections, this revision aims for fairness and accuracy across the board.